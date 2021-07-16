FORECAST: Afternoon and evening thunderstorms; more weekend rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORMS: Higher rain chances gradually shift south through the day

WEEKEND: Off-and-on periods of showers and thunderstorms; some dry time expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast this afternoon as highs top out near 90°. Some of this afternoon’s thunderstorms may be strong. In between the downpours, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Our highest rain chance looks to be during the evening hours. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning are possible with today’s storms. Rain chances gradually decrease Saturday morning. Expect lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Saturday as a cold front continues to push south. Highs climb into the 80s tomorrow afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms continue to track through the region Saturday night. Look for lows in the 60s and low 70s by early Saturday morning.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday before drier conditions return to the forecast on Monday.

