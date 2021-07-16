Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Early storms north; increasing by evening

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THUNDERSTORMS: Early AM thunderstorms north of I-64 that will re-develop and shift south into KY this evening
  • WEEKEND: Off-and-on periods of showers and thunderstorms with some dry periods mixed in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re starting off this Friday with thunderstorms/heavy rain over parts of Southern Indiana; a few could push into N Kentucky as well. Otherwise, the main thunderstorm risk will come later today as storms develop to our west and move into the area; some could be strong.

The highest storm chance for Louisville appears during the evening hours. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning will slowly fade away into early Saturday morning. Lows will be in the 70s.

Saturday’s storm chance looks slightly lower than Friday’s, but it does depend on the exact location of the cold front that will be passing through. Stay tuned for updates on that! Highs will be in the 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms Saturday night with lows near 72F.

