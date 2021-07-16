Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: More storms late tonight

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Strong storms this afternoon and evening, better storm chance late tonight
  • Scattered thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storm chances will peak this evening as a line of storms moves through Southern Indiana and areas of Kentucky closer to the Ohio River. Storm coverage will decrease early Saturday morning as lows get into the 70s again.

Thunderstorms that fire up Saturday afternoon look more scattered, and focused more on areas along and south of the Ohio River as a cold front continues sliding southbound. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday.

We’ll keep the scattered storms around for the early part of Saturday night, but those chances will decrease toward midnight and beyond.

Lows by Sunday morning will be in the muggy 70s once again. Scattered storms will be in the forecast once again for Sunday, but they’ll be focused more on Southern Kentucky most likely. Highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon.

The early part of next week is looking warm and mostly dry thanks to the previously-mentioned cold front being south of us. We’ll nudge up both the storm chance and the heat toward late next week.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 3 News meteorologist Ryan Hoke
Grab-N-Go: Friday, July 16 Evening forecast

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Kevon Lawless is accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father,...
Trinity Randolph: ID revealed of man who bailed out 3-year-old girl’s suspected killer
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.
Terrell Gray: Inmate walked out of LMDC pretending to be someone else
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Latest News

WAVE 3 News meteorologist Ryan Hoke
Grab-N-Go: Friday, July 16 Evening forecast
In 2020, 17 people were struck and killed by lightning in the United States.
Behind the Forecast: Different ways to be struck by lightning
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/16