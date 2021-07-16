FORECAST: More storms late tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Strong storms this afternoon and evening, better storm chance late tonight

Scattered thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storm chances will peak this evening as a line of storms moves through Southern Indiana and areas of Kentucky closer to the Ohio River. Storm coverage will decrease early Saturday morning as lows get into the 70s again.

Thunderstorms that fire up Saturday afternoon look more scattered, and focused more on areas along and south of the Ohio River as a cold front continues sliding southbound. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday.

We’ll keep the scattered storms around for the early part of Saturday night, but those chances will decrease toward midnight and beyond.

Lows by Sunday morning will be in the muggy 70s once again. Scattered storms will be in the forecast once again for Sunday, but they’ll be focused more on Southern Kentucky most likely. Highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon.

The early part of next week is looking warm and mostly dry thanks to the previously-mentioned cold front being south of us. We’ll nudge up both the storm chance and the heat toward late next week.

