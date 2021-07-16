Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/16

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and thunderstorms are already lighting up the radar but the theme will be for them to develop/fade and re-develop once more. There is a window where a larger cluster may organized toward this evening. Those will be the ones to watch for some damaging wind gusts.

Otherwise, each gusty t-storm will contain lots of lightning and very heavy rainfall.

They will remain off & on in nature for Saturday and Sunday with several dry gaps thrown in.

Humidity levels do drop next week but the pattern is going to undergo some changes that are still far from being locked in. And the differences would be highs in the 80s to mid 90s. So it is worth watching.

The video will break all of this down in more detail...

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
Body recovered in search for missing diver at LG&E power plant
Kevon Lawless is accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father,...
Trinity Randolph: ID revealed of man who bailed out 3-year-old girl’s suspected killer
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.
Terrell Gray: Inmate walked out of LMDC pretending to be someone else
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/16
The Louisville skyline
FORECAST: Early storms north; increasing by evening
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/15
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/15
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/15