Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/16

Showers and thunderstorms are already lighting up the radar but the theme will be for them to develop/fade and re-develop once more. There is a window where a larger cluster may organized toward this evening. Those will be the ones to watch for some damaging wind gusts.

Otherwise, each gusty t-storm will contain lots of lightning and very heavy rainfall.

They will remain off & on in nature for Saturday and Sunday with several dry gaps thrown in.

Humidity levels do drop next week but the pattern is going to undergo some changes that are still far from being locked in. And the differences would be highs in the 80s to mid 90s. So it is worth watching.

The video will break all of this down in more detail...

