Hebble Wins 97th Falls Cities Classic

SELLERSBURG, In. (WAVE) - In a battle of Jennifers, Jennifer Hebble took over at the seventh hole and knocked off Jennifer Hartlage to win the 97th Falls Cities Classic.

Hebble, playing on her home course at Covered Bridge Golf Club, was even with Hartlage until she was able to win three straight holes starting at seven, and was able to put the tournament away by the 13th hole. “I think I won seven, eight, and nine to be three up at the turn, and that took a lot of pressure off,” said Hebble.

