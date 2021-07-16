Jailed on 1 murder charge, 20-year-old Kentucky man hit with same charge in separate case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Already in jail on a murder charge from November 2020, a Louisville man has now been charged in a second homicide that took place several months earlier.

Kelvonnie Harris was charged last year, two weeks after the shooting death of Rocky Seibert, whose body was found along River Road.

Incarcerated on that murder charge, Harris was charged this week in the July 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson. Robinson was shot and killed at the corner of 5th and Liberty streets in downtown Louisville while waiting for the bus.

Robinson’s brother, Dominick Clayton, said he initially thought his brother’s homicide would become a cold case, but on Wednesday night, his family took one step toward justice.

“I promised a year and three weeks ago that I would get my brother justice and I’m going to stick to that,” Clayton said.

Harris, 20, of Madisonville, appeared in court Thursday, where a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Officers described the shooting as a brutal assault. An arrest slip stated Harris and others were in a stolen vehicle when they saw Robinson standing at a bus stop. They got out shooting; that’s when Robinson ran until they shot him multiple times and killed him, the arrest report said.

Clayton said it has taken patience for his family to get through the pain, adding that Harris being charged for murder is a big step forward. He said he’s hoping justice will prevail and urges Louisville’s young criminals to put the guns down.

“Any young person out there who thinks it’s OK to be in the streets, and to think it is OK to pull a trigger for somebody else because of their own weakness and their own cowardice, it’s OK to tell people no,” Clayton said. “It’s OK to not be street, it’s OK to get an education, and it’s definitely OK to make it out of this city.”

Three teen girls also were charged along with Harris in the Seibert homicide.

Judge Katie King set Harris’ bond at $1 million. He’ll be back in court July 23.

