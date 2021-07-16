Support Local Businesses
Louisville Metro Council president endorses new Democratic mayoral candidate

Council president David James was with Craig Greensburg when he announced his plans to run for...
Council president David James was with Craig Greensburg when he announced his plans to run for the office currently held by Greg Fischer.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The president of the Louisville Metro Council threw his support behind a new mayoral candidate Friday.

Council president David James was with Craig Greensburg when he announced his plans to run for the office currently held by Greg Fischer.

James had previously announced his plans to run for mayor then decided to drop out of the race to focus on his health.

“When I was running, I promised to be a Mayor that listened to everyone, worked to heal the divides of our city and always supported our working families,” James said. “My commitment to those principles remains rock solid and I know Craig shares these values with me. I have worked with Craig and I trust him to do what’s best for the safety and strength of our city and our citizens. I look forward to working with him to help build the city every Louisvillian deserves.”

Greenberg said as mayor he would want to prioritize improving the city’s approach to public safety and reducing Louisville’s violent crime, building a collaborative partnership between the Louisville Metro Council and the Office of the Mayor and focus on community development projects and city services that benefit working families.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

