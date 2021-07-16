Man found dead in truck after crashing into trees
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A driver who went off the road and hit several trees was found dead inside of his truck.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-71, near the 23-mile marker, around 4 p.m. on Thursday, according to Oldham County police.
When officers arrived, they found the driver of the 2014 Ford F-150, Gary Bowling, 64, of Sellersburg, Indiana, died.
Bowling was the only person inside the truck.
Witnesses said Bowling veered off the left-hand shoulder and continued to drive in the median before hitting the tree.
The crash remains under investigation.
