Masked man accused of aiming gun at officers at LMPD tow lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man police said had a mask on when he allegedly aimed a gun at officers at the Louisville Metro Police Department tow lot was taken into custody.

Officers were notified someone was on the lot around 1 a.m. on Friday, according to an arrest slip.

While they were searching the lot, the arrest report states a masked man, identified as Jeremy Karlin, 31, confronted the officers with a shotgun and demanded them to get on the ground before being taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Karlin had multiple felony convictions from Indiana.

Karlin was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal trespassing.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.