Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Oldham County students get vaccinated in preparation for school year

As the school year approaches, student safety is again at the forefront.
As the school year approaches, student safety is again at the forefront.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the school year approaches, student safety is again at the forefront.

Friday at East Oldham Middle School, a number of students got their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Incoming freshman, Zack Hatzidakis, and his little brother, Alex, were among the people who got shots.

Zack said he was concerned about the new Delta variant of the virus and just wants to be safe.

“Going to classes and stuff like that, you’re bumping into people, you could be giving more people COVID,” Zack, who will be attending South Oldham, said. “I wanted to have that [vaccine] so that I don’t get [the virus].”

Zack said it’s as much about protecting others as it is himself.

Soon-to-be South Oldham sophomore Clayton Williams agreed.

Clayton came with his grandfather Friday. He said wants to protect people like his grandfather and his father.

“My dad has his spleen removed,” Clayton said, “so he’s super sensitive to it.”

Clayton said he also looking forward to getting rid of the masks.

Moving forward, Zack said he wants to tell his classmates how important it is to get vaccinated and protect fellow classmates, teachers and their family members.

“It’s extremely important,” he said. “I feel like it’s the highest priority right now in this pandemic, protecting others.”

Right now people 12 years and older are approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine product that was administered at East Oldham Middle by Baptist Health on Friday.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Kevon Lawless is accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father,...
Trinity Randolph: ID revealed of man who bailed out 3-year-old girl’s suspected killer
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.
Terrell Gray: Inmate walked out of LMDC pretending to be someone else
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

While some are getting vaccinated in Florida, not enough have to prevent another rise in cases.
Florida COVID-19 cases nearly double
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are skyrocketing in more than a dozen states, with nearly 60% of...
COVID-19: 99% of hospital patients are unvaccinated
The Internal Revenue Service will begin sending out expanded child tax credits to millions of...
Child tax credits to go out Thursday: What you need to know
The payments were part of a $1 trillion stimulus package called the American Rescue Plan, which...
Child tax credits to go out Thursday: What you need to know