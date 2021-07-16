Oldham County students get vaccinated in preparation for school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the school year approaches, student safety is again at the forefront.

Friday at East Oldham Middle School, a number of students got their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Incoming freshman, Zack Hatzidakis, and his little brother, Alex, were among the people who got shots.

Zack said he was concerned about the new Delta variant of the virus and just wants to be safe.

“Going to classes and stuff like that, you’re bumping into people, you could be giving more people COVID,” Zack, who will be attending South Oldham, said. “I wanted to have that [vaccine] so that I don’t get [the virus].”

Zack said it’s as much about protecting others as it is himself.

Soon-to-be South Oldham sophomore Clayton Williams agreed.

Clayton came with his grandfather Friday. He said wants to protect people like his grandfather and his father.

“My dad has his spleen removed,” Clayton said, “so he’s super sensitive to it.”

Clayton said he also looking forward to getting rid of the masks.

Moving forward, Zack said he wants to tell his classmates how important it is to get vaccinated and protect fellow classmates, teachers and their family members.

“It’s extremely important,” he said. “I feel like it’s the highest priority right now in this pandemic, protecting others.”

Right now people 12 years and older are approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine product that was administered at East Oldham Middle by Baptist Health on Friday.

