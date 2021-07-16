Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide investigation.(Tulsa Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - A woman who was wanted for accessory to murder was arrested one day after commenting on a police department’s social media post.

The Tulsa Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday asking the public for information on Lorraine Graves, who detectives say was involved in a homicide investigation at an apartment complex in March.

To the police department’s surprise, Graves commented on the post, asking about reward money.

Detectives arrested Graves on Thursday on the accessory to murder charge.

Online records show Graves remains in the Tulsa County Jail where her bond was set at $500,000.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.

🚨Weekly Most Wanted arrested after commenting on our post about her🚨 On Wednesday, we posted Lorraine Graves as the...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Kevon Lawless is accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father,...
Trinity Randolph: ID revealed of man who bailed out 3-year-old girl’s suspected killer
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Terrell Gray was booked into LMDC on July 8, then escaped the next day.
Terrell Gray: Inmate walked out of LMDC pretending to be someone else
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Latest News

Trinity Randolph (right) and her father, Brandon Waddles, were shot dead last year.
Trinity Randolph, Brandon Waddles’ family blindsided following release of alleged killer
health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
COVID -19 cases increase in the metro as the delta variant spreads
The 30-year-old insisted the precinct was not a target as he rolled the window of a car down to...
DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly putting fingers, obscene note in police officers’ food
The 30-year-old insisted the precinct was not a target as he rolled the window of a car down to...
DoorDash driver arrested for allegedly putting fingers, obscene note in police officers’ food