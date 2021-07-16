Trinity Randolph, Brandon Waddles’ family blindsided following release of alleged killer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trinity Randolph and Brandon Waddles’ families feel “failed by the system” after learning alleged killer Kevon Lawless was released on home incarceration after posting his $300,000 full cash bond on Saturday.

Lawless is accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, 21-year-old Brandon Waddles, in a drive-by shooting last year. Lawless was charged with murder in October and his bond was initially set at $1 million until a judge reduced it to $300,000 full cash.

On July 10, Lawless was released on home incarceration after New York music producer Nigel Talley paid the bond with several cashier’s checks, according to court records.

Trena Waddles, Brandon’s aunt and Trinity’s great aunt, told WAVE 3 News she found out about Lawless’ release on social media.

“The VINE system never even notified us he was released like it should have,” Waddles said. “My sister (Brandon’s mother and Trinity’s grandmother) is still mourning; she’s scared for her own life because we don’t know what he’s capable of.”

Lawless was convicted in 2017 of attempted murder. He received a 10-year prison sentence, but was released on parole. He was also charged with escaping home incarceration twice.

Trena Waddles told WAVE 3 News she can no longer trust “the system” after learning about Lawless’ release, adding the judge who lowered Lawless’ bond failed Trinity the most.

“I just wish my sister could just be at peace because he took everything from my family,” Waddles said. “He took my sister’s soul. Why is this child killer free? Why is he free? That’s all I want to know.”

Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine previously told WAVE 3 News that $300,000 full cash bonds are considered high and are rarely set. Unless Lawless reoffends or skips court, he will remain on home incarceration awaiting trial.

