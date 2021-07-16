Trinity Randolph’s family says they weren’t notified of suspected killer’s release

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trinity Randolph’s family said they never got a notification from VINE, the system which is required to notify them, of the release of her suspected killer.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said his office’s victim advocate got a call from Randolph’s family on Sunday, telling her that Kevon Lawless was posting videos on social media.

The advocate then called Louisville Metro Corrections, which assured her Lawless was still in jail.

Two days went by, and VINE told the advocate the jail still thought Lawless was in jail.

Later that afternoon, the jail finally confirmed Lawless had actually been released.

Lawless is accused of shooting and killing Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles, last year. He’s facing two counts of murder, but was bailed out Tuesday when New York record producer Nigel Talley provided several cashiers’ checks totaling $300,000.

”Something happened that caused this snafu between the jail information being communicated to VINE and VINE to the victims in the case,” Wine said, adding that his office is investigating what went wrong.

