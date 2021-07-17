Support Local Businesses
1 dead, 6 injured in shooting near food trucks in Portland

Police investigate an overnight shooting Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Portland, Ore. Police said...
Police investigate an overnight shooting Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Portland, Ore. Police said one person died and at least six people were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Portland, Oregon.(Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person died and at least six more were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in downtown Portland, Oregon, police said.

One victim, a woman, died at the hospital after sustaining critical injuries in the 2 a.m. shooting near a pod of popular food trucks. Six other victims found at the scene were expected to survive. More victims may have left the scene on their own, police said.

No arrests have been made and no further details were released Saturday.

Filiberto Saldana was busy cooking in his food truck when he heard gunshots early Saturday, he told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

“The next thing I know I heard people running,” he said, adding that a dark blue car took off right after the gunshots. “We just saw a car going fast in front of us.”

The shooting was the latest in an epidemic of gun violence in Oregon’s largest city this year. There have been about 570 shooting incidents in Portland so far this year, more than twice the number recorded during the same time period in 2020.

Last month, two people were shot in the same area and 28 bullet casings were recovered, the newspaper reported.

Police have estimated that about half the shootings are gang-related, and Mayor Ted Wheeler warned in May that perpetrators were being told by gangs to shoot someone within 30 days or be shot. People were also traveling from other states to engage in violence in the city, he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked Saturday’s shooting. Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

