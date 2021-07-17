Support Local Businesses
78-year-old celebrates birthday after 8-month hospitalization with COVID-19

By Kody Fisher
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 78-year-old man received the welcome home and birthday celebration of a lifetime on Friday following eight months in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Jim Bischoff was hospitalized with COVID-19 way back on Nov. 22.

He lost 60 pounds during those months in the hospital.

Bischoff said what kept him going every day, fighting to recover, was his wife, Pat.

“I love her. If she didn’t stand by me, I don’t know if I would have made it,” Bischoff said.

Friends, family, and neighbors were all on hand Friday to welcome him back home and wish him a happy birthday.

“Made the fight worth it. Such good people,” said Bischoff. “This neighborhood is just fantastic, okay? They looked out for me, and they looked out for my wife.”

The newly turned 78-year-old said this was the best birthday gift ever.

As he sat watching the parade and interacting with people who got out of their cars to come and say hello, he reflected on the lesson everyone in the community can learn from his experience.

“I’m tellin’ you, get your COVID shot, okay? Because I went through hell and back,” said Bischoff.

The main task ahead of Bischoff is being able to walk on his own, so he can get behind the wheel of his classic cars.

