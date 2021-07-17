Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Alabama public schools cannot require proof of COVID vaccine

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School administrators around the Valley are keeping their eyes on the increase in COVID-19 cases as the start of the school year nears. And as of now, many districts plan to make masks optional.

A Madison City Schools mom of four says she is a little uneasy. Her two eldest children are vaccinated, but she’s sending two kids back to the classroom who have not had the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine yet.

”I was really hoping that they could get the vaccine approved for kids under 12 before they started school. I’m a little disappointed and a little sad about that,” Tracy Abney said.

Tracy Abney is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. So are her 15 and 16-year-olds.

“Both of them, the first day that the vaccine was available for their age group,” Abney said.

She says she’s a little nervous about masks being optional at Madison City Schools. “I probably will encourage them to wear them, whether or not they do is a different story.”

Madison City isn’t the only school district where masks are optional. At Madison County Schools, masks are also a personal choice.

Although the CDC recommends everyone who isn’t vaccinated to wear a mask, school board president Dave Weis says making them optional makes the most sense, considering Alabama’s law.

“It would be nearly impossible for Madison county schools to implement the CDC guidance of mandating mask wearing for those that are unvaccinated because we have no way to track it. And we cannot ask people if they’ve been vaccinated or not,” Weis explained.

In the last legislative session, Alabama lawmakers passed the vaccine passport law.

The new law states government entities, which includes schools, cannot require proof of vaccination, unless the vaccines were already mandatory as of January 2021.

There are also exceptions to vaccine proof for religious reasons.

Thursday, a representative with the FDA said a COVID vaccine for children under 12 could be available this winter.

Abney says her two youngest will get theirs as soon as it is. “Yes it’s for them, but it’s also for the rest of the community.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
At least one person was killed in a July 16, 2021 crash on Fern Valley Road involving a semi...
Deadly crash on Fern Valley Road
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus
20-year-old Madisonville man charged for the murder of Louisville teen Devon Robinson.
Jailed on 1 murder charge, 20-year-old Kentucky man hit with same charge in separate case
The man was the only person inside the truck.
Man found dead in truck after crashing into trees

Latest News

Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51
Investigation began after the Jackson-Washington Township Fire Department suspected one of...
Former Indiana volunteer firefighter charged after allegedly stealing $20,000 from department
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, July 17, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, July 17, 2021
Scattered showers and storms this morning will move east and south of the area by midday.
FORECAST: A few storms this weekend