Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bear activity closes Cherokee National Forest Campground

Officials are trying to capture a bear that has been spotted several times around Paint Creek Campground.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the United States Department of Agriculture and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have closed Paint Creek Campground to allow officials to capture a bear in the area.

The announcement comes after several weeks of bear sightings, officials say.

“Based on the reported behavior of the bear it is certainly conditioned to foods in the campground and losing its fear of people,” said TWRA Black Bear Program Leader Dan Gibbs. “An effort to trap the bear is the preferred course of action. This will reduce opportunity for its behavior to escalate which could result in injury to someone utilizing the campground.”

Forest Service officials also warn visitors to be on the lookout for black bears in the surrounding area. “Black bears in the wild are opportunistic, feeding on whatever is readily available. Food odors and improperly stored garbage will attract bears to campsites and picnic areas, even when humans are around,” the warning states.

A forest order prohibits the processing or leaving of food anywhere in the Cherokee National Forest.

The campground will be closed until the bear is caught, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a July 16, 2021 crash on Fern Valley Road involving a semi...
Fern Valley Road crash victim identified by coroner
Daniel Rosselot, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with complicity of murder, unlawful...
GRAPHIC: Another suspect charged in connection to torture leading to man’s death
Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51
Edtavion Triplett, 20, has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in relation to the...
Man charged with murder of 22-year-old killed in PRP neighborhood
Investigation began after the Jackson-Washington Township Fire Department suspected one of...
Former Indiana volunteer firefighter charged after allegedly stealing $20,000 from department

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday night, July 17, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday night, July 17, 2021
Most of the showers should fizzle out shortly after sunset leaving us with a partly to mostly...
FORECAST: Storms for some Sunday
Twenty-five pounds of methamphetamine totaling approximately $1.25 million was seized by the...
LPD seizes 25 pounds of meth totaling $1.25 million
Briseyda Ramirez, from South Bend, was reported missing around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing 15-year-old
WAVE 3 News: Saturday evening, July 17, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Saturday evening, July 17, 2021