Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bowling Green woman says fireworks gave her dog heart attack, calls for better ordinance enforcement

By Katey Cook
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Deana Christian lives in a Bowling Green neighborhood where the houses are pretty close together. When the Fourth of July holiday comes around, she as well as many others, get concerned for their beloved animals.

“You know, every time there are fireworks, my dogs have to be on medication for a month because the people in this neighborhood keep shooting them off for a month,” Christian said.

There are firework ordinances in Bowling Green, you can read more about them here, that state the time frame of when you are allowed to shoot them off, and what neighborhoods prohibit them. Christian said the neighborhood she lives in does not allow fireworks to be shot off in the first place.

In the past, one of her dogs suffered a medical episode as her neighbors shot off fireworks, which later resulted in the dog’s death. This year, another one of her dogs had a heart attack during firework season and survived.

“Right when my next-door neighbor’s fireworks were going off, the loudest fireworks, he (the dog) ran into his crate and in terror, and I followed him in there, and his little body stiffened,” Christian said. “He just threw his head back and gave us agonal breath and stop breathing.”

Christian said she has tried several measures to help calm her dogs, like playing music, but nothing overshadows the loud gun-shot noises that come from up the road.

“They don’t care about the law, they don’t care about the ban, and unless the city puts some teeth in its law, this is going to continue,” Christian said. She said law enforcement officials have done a good job responding to calls about fireworks being illegally set off, but she hopes there can be stricter punishments in the future.

“There ought to be a stiff fine if you do this where they’re banned,” she added.

Not only does this cause her emotional stress as pets are like family, but she has also had to spend money on vet bills after her dogs react to the fireworks.

“After the day after the fireworks. I took him to the vet It was $400,” Christian said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Rosselot, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with complicity of murder, unlawful...
GRAPHIC: Another suspect charged in connection to torture leading to man’s death
At least one person was killed in a July 16, 2021 crash on Fern Valley Road involving a semi...
Fern Valley Road crash victim identified by coroner
Edtavion Triplett, 20, has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in relation to the...
Man charged with murder of 22-year-old killed in PRP neighborhood
Briseyda Ramirez, from South Bend, was reported missing around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl from Indiana found safe
Investigation began after the Jackson-Washington Township Fire Department suspected one of...
Former Indiana volunteer firefighter charged after allegedly stealing $20,000 from department

Latest News

Traffic delays are expected on I-264 Eastbound near Dixie Highway after a rollover crash Sunday...
Rollover crash on I-264 East near Dixie Hwy cleared, 4 people sent to hospital
Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
On Saturday, there were more than 100 vigils around the country to honor Representative John...
Louisville group honors Rep. John Lewis on one-year anniversary of his death
Missing teen out of West Knox County
Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen