Ethan the dog: Initial tests reveal brain damage causing neurological issues

The damage appears to be from Ethan’s extreme starvation before being found by the Kentucky Humane Society staff in January, doctors stated.(Ethan - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ethan the dog is undergoing more testing after an MRI reveals lesions and brain damage in his frontal lobe, Ethan’s owner Jeff Calloway has confirmed.

Last Thursday, it was announced Ethan the dog had been diagnosed with neurological issues over the past few weeks.

Jeff Callaway, Ethan’s owner, confirmed on Friday he had spoken to the neurologist after Ethan’s test results had been released. The lesions and brain damage are causing Ethan’s daily seizures and other issues, Callaway said.

Hello, EthanAlmighty family. I have spoken with Ethan’s neurologist again after the radiologist read the test results....

Callaway said Ethan had started new medication over the last week, which has not been working, and said he and caretakers are trying new treatments for Ethan as well as getting additional bloodwork done this week.

“He is struggling right now but he has the best care possible,” Callaway said in the post.

Ethan’s owner thanked the community for their continued support during Ethan’s recovery.

