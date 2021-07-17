Support Local Businesses
Fern Valley Road crash victim identified by coroner

At least one person was killed in a July 16, 2021 crash on Fern Valley Road involving a semi and a SUV.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 60-year-old man who died in Friday afternoon’s crash on Fern Valley Road.

Victor A. Young, Sr., from Louisville, died due to blunt force injuries sustained in the two-vehicle crash Friday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Police confirmed the two-vehicle crash between a semi and an SUV happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Fern Valley Road and Ulrich Avenue.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the passenger vehicle going eastbound on Fern Valley Road collided with the semi with no trailer headed westbound.

The semi driver was sent to Audubon Hospital and is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit’s investigation is ongoing at this time.

