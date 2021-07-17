FORECAST: Stormy overnight ... watch for flash flooding!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms continue overnight with a few strong storms and isolated flash flooding

Lower storm chance Saturday afternoon

Scattered thunderstorms possible Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms will be with us for a good part of the overnight, especially for those along and north of the Ohio River.

Severe weather isn’t expected, but some isolated flash flooding is possible. Lows will be in the 70s by Saturday morning.

Rain and thunder will be ongoing Saturday morning in quite a few spots, but it’ll ease southward through midday, helping us dry out.

A few isolated pop-up storms are possible Saturday afternoon as highs get into the 80s.

Storm chances will be very low Saturday night, but not zero. Expect partly cloudy skies.

Lows by Sunday morning will be in the muggy 70s once again. Scattered storms will be in the forecast for Sunday, but they’ll be focused more on Southern Kentucky most likely. Highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon.

