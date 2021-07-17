Former Indiana volunteer firefighter charged after allegedly stealing $20,000 from department

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A former volunteer firefighter in Seymour, Indiana has been arrested on theft and forgery charges following a 10-month investigation by Indiana State Police on theft of funds from the fire department.

According to a news release, Christopher McKain, 44, was arrested on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant on Friday.

The investigation began in September 2020 when ISP-Versailles was contacted by the Jackson-Washington Township Fire Department in Jackson County. The department suspected one of the members had been stealing thousands of dollars from the volunteer fire department.

ISP’s investigation determined McKain, during his time with the department in 2019 and 2020, was tasked with various jobs by the department and told the department said jobs were completed or items were purchased from businesses in the area.

The release states McKain had allegedly forged receipts from the businesses that showed the work was completed or items were purchased for the department.

Police said McKain submitted the fraudulent receipts for reimbursement to the Jackson-Washington Township Treasurer.

During the two-year span, McKain is alleged to have stolen around $20,000 from the department through fraudulent reimbursements.

Indiana State Police’s investigation has concluded, and the case has been turned over to Jackson County Prosecutor for review.

McKain is currently booked at Jackson County Jail, his first court appearance is pending at this time.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

