Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Beshear to detail Delta variant in Kentucky on Monday

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says he will be holding a briefing Monday afternoon on the delta variant of COVID-19 that is causing a surge in cases across the Commonwealth.

We’ve seen a little more than 2,400 cases of the virus in the last five days. We won’t know the final total for the week until Monday, but we are already higher than what we’ve seen in previous weeks.

RELATED >> ‘This is like a seatbelt, the seatbelt’s not perfect’: Doctors encourage vaccines despite breakthrough cases

Some other trends we watch have also surged this week, including the positivity rate. Just less than a month ago, we were below 2% with 1.79, and Friday it was up to just under 4.5%. Since Monday, it’s gone up more than one percentage point.

For a little over a month, we didn’t see any red counties, but there were five on Friday’s report:

For a little over a month, we didn’t see any red counties, but there were five on Friday’s...
For a little over a month, we didn’t see any red counties, but there were five on Friday’s report.(Kentucky Public Health)

While most of these cases are being reported in unvaccinated Kentuckians, UK Hospital did tell us they have seen some breakthrough cases, meaning people who are fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID. However, those cases are mostly mild.

“The vaccine does its best work at preventing severe disease, which is what we care about the most,” said James Grubbs, assistant professor of infectious disease at UK. “If people continue to not get vaccinated, there is risk the incidents rates will go up.”

Right now, 233 people are in the hospital with COVID, including 70 in the ICU and 30 on a ventilator. We don’t know how many of these cases are the delta variant. A couple health departments have told us it takes two to three weeks to get lab results back that identify the strain in each case.

The Lexington Fayette-County Health Department says they will begin tracking breakthrough cases of COVID. They say that data could become available as early as Monday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Family wants clarity after daughter dies in jail
Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at Jamestown apartments, located in the 800 block...
Police: No suspect or motive in St. Matthews shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded
Burger Girl offers $16 an hour to incentives new employees
Louisville restaurant finds success in recruiting with higher base pay, extra incentives

Latest News

Lietchfield social worker killed in crash on way to child welfare complaint
According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was...
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana
Federal eviction moratorium protection from the CDC has a deadline set for July 31 and an...
Kentucky offers landlords, tenants assistance as eviction moratorium ends in July
Indiana State Police arrested 40-year-old Adam Schneider, a New Albany police officer, on Friday.
New Albany officer accused of voyeurism allegedly had sexual relationship with informant
Missing teen in Colorado.
MISSING: Colorado teen with medical issues last seen on July 6