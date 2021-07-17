Support Local Businesses
GRAPHIC: Third suspect charged in connection to torture leading to man’s death

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a third suspect in relation to an incident where two victims were kidnapped and tortured, leading to a man’s death.

Daniel Rosselot, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with complicity of murder, unlawful imprisonment, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said Rosselot gave a statement to police that he was present at the 1400 block of Clara Avenue, where investigators said Jeremy Lind and a woman were taken against their will.

Robert Smothers and Samantha Johnson were previously arrested back in January.

Previous court documents state Lind and a female victim were forced at gunpoint to take off their clothes, and were then beaten, forced to “eat dog food,” and the female victim was forced to clean Lind’s blood when he became unconscious.

Police said Lind’s hands and feet were bound by rope, and his tongue was removed. Documents state the suspects allegedly placed Lind’s tongue into a foil ball and put it back into Lind’s mouth, causing him to choke and later die.

The other victim was allegedly kept alive to use for human trafficking, she later escaped. Lind was moved to a shed before later being dumped into an alley.

In an arrest report, Rosselot confessed to hitting both victims several times with a weapon before Lind’s death. Police said Rosselot also confirmed he and another suspect tied Lind’s hands and feet and wrapped his corpse in tarps.

Rosselot was booked in Metro Corrections, and appeared in arraignment court Saturday morning.

The judge placed Rosselot on a $25,000 cash bond and ordered no contact with the victims’ families as well as no possession of firearms. Rosselot will be due back in court on July 26.

