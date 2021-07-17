Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing 15-year-old

Briseyda Ramirez, from South Bend, was reported missing around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Briseyda Ramirez, from South Bend, was reported missing around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WAVE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old last seen Saturday afternoon.

Briseyda Ramirez, from South Bend, was reported missing around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. She was reported missing out of South Bend, Indiana, around 145 miles north of Indianapolis.

Ramirez is listed as 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas track suit and white Crocs.

South Bend police said Ramirez is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Ramirez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9201.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
At least one person was killed in a July 16, 2021 crash on Fern Valley Road involving a semi...
Deadly crash on Fern Valley Road
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus
20-year-old Madisonville man charged for the murder of Louisville teen Devon Robinson.
Jailed on 1 murder charge, 20-year-old Kentucky man hit with same charge in separate case
The man was the only person inside the truck.
Man found dead in truck after crashing into trees

Latest News

Wildlife in Need operator Tim Stark (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Southern Indiana’s Tiger King faces final chapter as Wildlife in Need auctioned off
Indiana State Police-Sellersburg is investigating an injury crash in Washington County that...
ISP: 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Washington County
(Source: Mega Millions)
NKY resident wins $1 million off of Mega Millions lottery ticket
Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51