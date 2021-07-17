Indiana Silver Alert declared for missing 15-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WAVE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old last seen Saturday afternoon.

Briseyda Ramirez, from South Bend, was reported missing around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. She was reported missing out of South Bend, Indiana, around 145 miles north of Indianapolis.

Ramirez is listed as 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas track suit and white Crocs.

South Bend police said Ramirez is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Ramirez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the South Bend Police Department at (574) 235-9201.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.