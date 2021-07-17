ISP: 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police-Sellersburg is investigating an injury crash in Washington County that sent two drivers to the hospital with serious injuries.

ISP said around 11:12 a.m. Saturday, troopers were called to assist the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Posey Township Fire Department for a reported crash on US-150, between Fredericksburg and Hardinsburg.

Crews arrived and found a beige passenger vehicle had collided with a white pickup truck, the news release states. The vehicles were stalled in the westbound lane of the highway.

The driver of the beige passenger vehicle had to be extracted from the vehicle. Air ambulances were called for both drivers, who were both sent to University Hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the eastbound passenger vehicle crossed over into the westbound lane and collided with the truck. Police said they are working to determine why the passenger vehicle went into the westbound lane.

The driver of the passenger vehicle is currently listed in critical condition, and the driver of the truck is in serious condition.

Indiana State Police continues their investigation at this time.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.