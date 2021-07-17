Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

ISP: 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Washington County

Indiana State Police-Sellersburg is investigating an injury crash in Washington County that...
Indiana State Police-Sellersburg is investigating an injury crash in Washington County that sent two drivers to the hospital with serious injuries.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police-Sellersburg is investigating an injury crash in Washington County that sent two drivers to the hospital with serious injuries.

ISP said around 11:12 a.m. Saturday, troopers were called to assist the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Posey Township Fire Department for a reported crash on US-150, between Fredericksburg and Hardinsburg.

Crews arrived and found a beige passenger vehicle had collided with a white pickup truck, the news release states. The vehicles were stalled in the westbound lane of the highway.

The driver of the beige passenger vehicle had to be extracted from the vehicle. Air ambulances were called for both drivers, who were both sent to University Hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the eastbound passenger vehicle crossed over into the westbound lane and collided with the truck. Police said they are working to determine why the passenger vehicle went into the westbound lane.

The driver of the passenger vehicle is currently listed in critical condition, and the driver of the truck is in serious condition.

Indiana State Police continues their investigation at this time.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
At least one person was killed in a July 16, 2021 crash on Fern Valley Road involving a semi...
Deadly crash on Fern Valley Road
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus
20-year-old Madisonville man charged for the murder of Louisville teen Devon Robinson.
Jailed on 1 murder charge, 20-year-old Kentucky man hit with same charge in separate case
The man was the only person inside the truck.
Man found dead in truck after crashing into trees

Latest News

(Source: Mega Millions)
NKY resident wins $1 million off of Mega Millions lottery ticket
Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51
Investigation began after the Jackson-Washington Township Fire Department suspected one of...
Former Indiana volunteer firefighter charged after allegedly stealing $20,000 from department
There are 1500 acres of hiking trails at Red Mountain park.
Researchers warn tick populations in Kentucky may be increasing