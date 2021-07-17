LPD seizes 25 pounds of meth totaling $1.25 million

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Twenty-five pounds of methamphetamine totaling approximately $1.25 million was seized by the Lawton Police Department Friday night.

LPD says the Special Operations team has been investigating methamphetamine trafficking in the Lawton area and identified a vehicle connected to the trafficking. Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop Friday night around 7:30 p.m. and called a K9 Unit to the scene. After the K-9 alerted on the vehicle, officers searched the car and located 25 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers arrested three people and collected a firearm at the scene

