Man charged with murder of 22-year-old killed in PRP neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a months-long case involving the shooting death of a 22-year-old in PRP.

Edtavion Triplett, 20, has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in relation to the death of Tyler Lanham back in October.

An arrest report states Triplett, along with an unnamed co-defendant, went to Lanham’s residence on Brookview Drive on October 26. Police said the two suspects drew weapons at another victim at the location, taking property including a rifle.

Lanham attempted to intervene in an altercation between the other three people, where police said Triplett and the co-defendant shot Lanham multiple times.

After being transported to University Hospital in critical condition, Lanham died the following day.

Triplett and another co-defendant were named through police investigation, and Triplett was booked into Metro Corrections on Friday.

In court Saturday, the judge set a $250,000 cash bond for Triplett. His next court date is set for July 26.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

