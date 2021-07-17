Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

NKY resident wins $1 million off of Mega Millions lottery ticket

(Source: Mega Millions)
(Source: Mega Millions)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MITCHELL, KY (WXIX) -One Northern Kentucky resident won $1 million from a Mega Millions lottery ticket.

Kentucky Lottery officials say the Fort Mitchell resident, whose name was not identified, matched all five numbers, but the Mega Mega ball from Friday night’s game.

The numbers were 24-25-47-52-57 with a Mega Ball of 24, officials said.

Officials stated that if the resident matched the Mega Ball as well, that person could have won $117 million.

Staff members have to “execute a series of security checks” before they reveal the ticket holder’s name.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the money.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
At least one person was killed in a July 16, 2021 crash on Fern Valley Road involving a semi...
Deadly crash on Fern Valley Road
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus
20-year-old Madisonville man charged for the murder of Louisville teen Devon Robinson.
Jailed on 1 murder charge, 20-year-old Kentucky man hit with same charge in separate case
The man was the only person inside the truck.
Man found dead in truck after crashing into trees

Latest News

Indiana State Police-Sellersburg is investigating an injury crash in Washington County that...
ISP: 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Washington County
Edtavion Triplett, 20, has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in relation to the...
Man charged with murder of 22-year-old killed in PRP neighborhood
Bear activity closes Cherokee National Forest Campground
Daniel Rosselot, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with complicity of murder, unlawful...
GRAPHIC: Another suspect charged in connection to torture leading to man’s death
The damage appears to be from Ethan’s extreme starvation before being found by the Kentucky...
Ethan the dog: Initial tests reveal brain damage causing neurological issues