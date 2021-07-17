Police: Man offered to load groceries, then swiped woman’s credit card

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights police say a man offered to help a woman unload her groceries. After she refused, police say the man stole her credit card.

The incident happened in late May at the Walmart on Southpark Boulevard. Police say after the woman refused the man’s help and turned away, he stole her credit card from her purse on top of the cart.

According to a post from Colonial Heights Crime Solvers, the man made more than $2,700 in gift card purchases at convenience stores in Colonial Heights, Emporia and Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.

Surveillance footage shows the man wearing dark-colored shorts and a blue shirt with a light pattern. He was described by police as either white or Hispanic.

Anyone with additional information about this crime can contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or p3tips.com/699. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.

