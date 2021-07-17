Support Local Businesses
Veterans judge classic car show raising money for Honor Flight Bluegrass

It was a blast from the past at a Louisville restaurant Saturday afternoon, as drivers showed...
It was a blast from the past at a Louisville restaurant Saturday afternoon, as drivers showed off classic rides for a good cause.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a blast from the past at a Louisville restaurant Saturday afternoon, as drivers showed off classic rides for a good cause.

Honor Flight Bluegrass, a non-profit organization dedicated to sending veterans to Washington DC to view the memorials for World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, hosted their first annual classic car show.

The event brought dozens of classic cars and trucks to Mike Linnig’s Restaurant at Cane Run Road. Veterans served as the celebrity judges for the event, giving out top honors to the best classic rides.

Proceeds from the event go to this year’s upcoming flight on October 20, which will be the first and only flight in 2021.

Jeff Thoke, chairman of the board of Honor Flight Bluegrass, said the trips give veterans a chance to bond with other fellow members who served.

‘It’s a way really that we can honor our veterans,” Thoke said. “I think they really appreciate the fact that we fly them to Washington and honor them for their service.”

In addition, the National Anthem was sung by 9-year-old D’Corey Johnson, a third grader from Bates Elementary that has gone viral for his powerful music performances.

