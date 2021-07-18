Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide

“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a...
“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — At least four people died while attending a weekend country music festival in southern Michigan, including three men who likely succumbed to carbon monoxide exposure inside a travel trailer, authorities said Saturday.

Two more men were in critical condition at a hospital from the same exposure, the Lenawee County sheriff’s office said. The five men were in their early 20s.

A concerned friend called 911 around 1:30 p.m. when he had not heard from them during the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway, 80 miles (128.7 kilometers) west of Detroit. They were staying at a campground outside the festival grounds in Woodstock Township.

“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Separately, state police reported the death of a 30-year-old woman, Melissa Havens of Croswell.

The cause and manner was unknown, state police said, although investigators were looking for a suspect.

“Detectives want the public to know there is no danger or threats to people attending” the music festival, state police said.

The three-day festival is scheduled to conclude Sunday. Its headliners include Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a July 16, 2021 crash on Fern Valley Road involving a semi...
Fern Valley Road crash victim identified by coroner
Daniel Rosselot, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with complicity of murder, unlawful...
GRAPHIC: Another suspect charged in connection to torture leading to man’s death
Edtavion Triplett, 20, has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in relation to the...
Man charged with murder of 22-year-old killed in PRP neighborhood
Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51
Investigation began after the Jackson-Washington Township Fire Department suspected one of...
Former Indiana volunteer firefighter charged after allegedly stealing $20,000 from department

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the...
2 weeks post-surgery, Pope Francis appears at Vatican window
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, July 18, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, July 18, 2021
A cold front will be stalled in the region today keeping the chance for scattered showers and...
FORECAST: A few storms south Today
Much of Altenahr, Germany, lies in ruins after heavy flooding hit the area. Entire chunks of...
Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper