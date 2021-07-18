Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Mainly dry this evening, heating up this week

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms stay mainly southwest of us this evening
  • Not quite as humid Monday morning
  • Building heat with mainly dry weather this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drier air working in from the north will keep the shower chance mainly south of us overnight. This drier air will also allow for a larger temperature drop tonight compared to previous nights.

Expect to wake up to temperatures in the 60s Monday morning.

We’re dry and very warm by Monday afternoon. Partly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs just shy of 90 degrees in many spots across WAVE Country.

Dry air will keep us calm Monday night, allowing for skies to clear out for the most part.

Lows will be near 70 in the city Tuesday morning, but most spots will be in the 60s again. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with partly sunny skies, highs just shy of 90 degrees, and a mainly dry forecast

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

