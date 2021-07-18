FORECAST: Mainly dry this evening, heating up this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms stay mainly southwest of us this evening

Not quite as humid Monday morning

Building heat with mainly dry weather this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drier air working in from the north will keep the shower chance mainly south of us overnight. This drier air will also allow for a larger temperature drop tonight compared to previous nights.

Expect to wake up to temperatures in the 60s Monday morning.

We’re dry and very warm by Monday afternoon. Partly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs just shy of 90 degrees in many spots across WAVE Country.

Dry air will keep us calm Monday night, allowing for skies to clear out for the most part.

Lows will be near 70 in the city Tuesday morning, but most spots will be in the 60s again. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with partly sunny skies, highs just shy of 90 degrees, and a mainly dry forecast

