Indiana State Police confirms death of Louisville woman within Jackson Co. Jail

Death investigation underway by ISP-Versailles
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and later died the same day.(Family Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The death of a Louisville woman within the Jackson County Jail in Indiana has prompted an investigation by Indiana State Police.

On Sunday, ISP released a statement confirming the death of 23-year-old Ta’neasha Chappell, a Jackson Co. Jail inmate, who died after being transported from jail to Schneck Memorial Hospital in Seymour on Friday.

Chappell was arrested on May 26 after a multi-county police chase, where ISP said she had stolen merchandise from the Edinburgh outlet mall before leading troopers on a chase through Clark County to Jackson County.

ISP said on July 16, Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and later died the same day. No information was provided on Chappell’s illness.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department contacted ISP’s Versailles post requesting a death investigation to be conducted one day later.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday and detectives with ISP are currently awaiting the report and toxicology results.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to the family and will have more on this report.

