Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Anthony Parrish, 18, has been missing since Friday.
Missing teen out of West Knox County
Missing teen out of West Knox County(KCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are looking for a missing 18-year-old Anthony Parrish.

Parrish was last seen Friday night around 10:30 p.m., officials say. He was seen leaving Roswell Road in West Knox County driving a 2002 red Chevy Silverado 1500, officials say.

Parrish was last seen wearing white basketball shorts and a long-sleeve white shirt with roses on the sleeves, according to a release.

Those with information are asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.

