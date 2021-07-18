Lou City comes alive after halftime to defeat Atlanta

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Before a crowd of 11,105 at Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville City FC tallied a pair of second half goals to top Atlanta United 2 two nil on Saturday night. The boys in purple are unbeaten in seven of their last eight games.

After a scoreless first half, The City’s Napo Matsoso netted the first score with a goal in the 54th-minute.

Later in the 63rd-minute, the home team’s Jimmy McLaughlin lined up his shot and then sent it into the net for Lou City’s second score.

“We’re at the top of the group right now, but it doesn’t stop,” said McLaughlin. “This club has a history of success and a culture of continuing to push and be the best team we can. But I’m going to continue to fight every single day in practice, continue to improve and continue to get wins for this team.”

Lou City’s next match comes Friday night when the team will play at Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.