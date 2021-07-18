Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Lou City comes alive after halftime to defeat Atlanta

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)((Source: Raycom Media))
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Before a crowd of 11,105 at Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville City FC tallied a pair of second half goals to top Atlanta United 2 two nil on Saturday night. The boys in purple are unbeaten in seven of their last eight games.

After a scoreless first half, The City’s Napo Matsoso netted the first score with a goal in the 54th-minute.

Later in the 63rd-minute, the home team’s Jimmy McLaughlin lined up his shot and then sent it into the net for Lou City’s second score.

“We’re at the top of the group right now, but it doesn’t stop,” said McLaughlin. “This club has a history of success and a culture of continuing to push and be the best team we can. But I’m going to continue to fight every single day in practice, continue to improve and continue to get wins for this team.”

Lou City’s next match comes Friday night when the team will play at Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Rosselot, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with complicity of murder, unlawful...
GRAPHIC: Another suspect charged in connection to torture leading to man’s death
At least one person was killed in a July 16, 2021 crash on Fern Valley Road involving a semi...
Fern Valley Road crash victim identified by coroner
Briseyda Ramirez, from South Bend, was reported missing around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl from Indiana found safe
Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
Edtavion Triplett, 20, has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in relation to the...
Man charged with murder of 22-year-old killed in PRP neighborhood

Latest News

Karl Anthony-Towns and Jarrod Vanderbilt joke with D'Angelo Russell during his camp.
The Stars Come Out for D’Angelo Russell Basketball Camp
Jennifer Hebble teeing off on the 9th hole at Covered Bridge Golf Club
Hebble Wins 97th Falls Cities Classic
Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame
Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 announced
Picked #47 by Washington Nationals
Trinity’s Lile works camp one day after getting drafted