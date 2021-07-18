Support Local Businesses
Louisville group honors Rep. John Lewis on one-year anniversary of his death

By Faith King
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, there were more than 100 vigils around the country to honor Representative John Lewis.

Lewis died one year ago from pancreatic cancer.

A group gathered in West Louisville for a Good Trouble vigil to discuss voting rights.

“In order for our democracy to be saved right now we’re at a critical point,” one of the activists said. “If we do not get the For People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed, we’ll be right back where we were before we had voting rights.”

The group honed in on the importance of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, an act that would protect voters from discrimination and suppression.

The act would require state legislatures to get approval from the Department of Justice to change election laws that limit voting rights.

The group said they hope others join them in this good trouble and continue John Lewis’s fight for rights.

“I would rather be dead, sleeping in my grave than allow anyone to take my voting rights,” the Louisville activist added.

