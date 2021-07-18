Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville restaurant finds success in recruiting with higher base pay, extra incentives

Burger Girl offers $16 an hour to incentives new employees
Burger Girl offers $16 an hour to incentives new employees(Ken Baker)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ve all seen and heard about the challenges of a dwindling workforce: longer lines and wait times are the new norm.

But at Louisville restaurants Burger Girl and Burger Boy, managers said they have figured out how to increase staff once again.

“People who have been in this industry for a while have had to work two and three jobs just to support themselves,” Operations Director Johnny Morgan said. “Now they can work one.”

That’s because of the base pay offering $16 an hour. Employees are also getting paid time off.

The new move is all about employee retention and a push to attract quality employees.

“If you create a good environment, pay people well offer them benefits they can enjoy their free time instead of spending all their time working,” Morgan said. “They will be happier.”

Morgan said pre-pandemic they were paying between $12 and $14 an hour, but they quickly shifted their business model to keep up with a change in the industry that he said is inevitable.

“This industry has long needed to change,” Morgan said. “Our operator and the way we have been running the business we have been on the cusp of that. And now it has become more evident on the businesses that have not wanted to adapt.”

For Burger Girl and Burger Boy, the $16 an hour has brought in a lot of applications. Right now, the staff are busy trying to figure out who will be a right fit.

“Really we are at the point where we are trying to find the right people for our business,” Morgan said. “Once we find the right people, the goal is just to take care of them and make sure they feel supported so that they can grow with us.”

The local eateries are still looking bring on new employees for its Frankfort Avenue location and South Brook Street stores.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Rosselot, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with complicity of murder, unlawful...
GRAPHIC: Another suspect charged in connection to torture leading to man’s death
At least one person was killed in a July 16, 2021 crash on Fern Valley Road involving a semi...
Fern Valley Road crash victim identified by coroner
Briseyda Ramirez, from South Bend, was reported missing around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl from Indiana found safe
Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
Edtavion Triplett, 20, has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in relation to the...
Man charged with murder of 22-year-old killed in PRP neighborhood

Latest News

Wildlife in Need operator Tim Stark (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Southern Indiana’s Tiger King faces final chapter as Wildlife in Need auctioned off
The damage appears to be from Ethan’s extreme starvation before being found by the Kentucky...
Ethan the dog: Initial tests reveal brain damage causing neurological issues
Louisville’s Cuban community continues to bring awareness to what’s happening in Cuba.
Louisville’s Cuban community caravans around town in support of island nation
UPS in Louisville will hold a Summer Fest hiring event on July 17 with on-the-spot hiring....
UPS hiring event planned for Saturday morning on National Turnpike