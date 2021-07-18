Support Local Businesses
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash

Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo County, Ind. around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A rollover accident involving a semi on I-70 in Indiana has killed a driver from Louisville, Ky., according to the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post.

A news release from ISP confirms troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on the interstate near the seven-mile marker in Vigo County around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver, identified as Shiraf Shafiullah, 32, from Louisville, was heading westbound on the interstate when his semi ran off the road and into a median.

Police said the semi got caught within the cable barrier in the median and the truck rolled over onto the driver’s side.

Shafiullah was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vigo County Coroner’s Office.

Indiana State Police said his family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for July 19. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this crash, police said.

