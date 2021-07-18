Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.
Investigators say the theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami.
The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace.
About 35 people were affected, with some taken to a hospital for treatment.
A portion of the mall was evacuated Saturday.
Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.
