Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

A prize-winning photo entry at Pennington County Fair causes controversy

CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO CONTEST ENTRY
CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO CONTEST ENTRY(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A prize-winning photo entered into a contest at the Pennington County Fair is causing some controversy.

The image shows a Trump-Pence campaign sign being engulfed in flames.

Several individuals have sent in tips to our whistleblower hotline about the photo sparking concern.

Officials for the Pennington County Fair released this statement on their Facebook page:

“Due to the controversial content of a 4-H photography art exhibit at the 2021 Pennington County Fair, we understand that there has been controversy with the exhibit on social media. The Pennington County Fair Association does not support the exhibit’s content or appropriateness.”

Valley News Live has reached out for a comment, but has yet to hear back.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Rosselot, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with complicity of murder, unlawful...
GRAPHIC: Another suspect charged in connection to torture leading to man’s death
At least one person was killed in a July 16, 2021 crash on Fern Valley Road involving a semi...
Fern Valley Road crash victim identified by coroner
Briseyda Ramirez, from South Bend, was reported missing around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl from Indiana found safe
Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash
Edtavion Triplett, 20, has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in relation to the...
Man charged with murder of 22-year-old killed in PRP neighborhood

Latest News

Burger Girl offers $16 an hour to incentives new employees
Louisville restaurant finds success in recruiting with higher base pay, extra incentives
Official: N.C. man cited for killing bear in neighbor’s yard
Traffic delays are expected on I-264 Eastbound near Dixie Highway after a rollover crash Sunday...
Rollover crash on I-264 East near Dixie Hwy cleared, 4 people sent to hospital
Troopers were called to investigate a rollover crash on I-70 near the seven-mile marker in Vigo...
Louisville semi driver dies in Indiana rollover crash