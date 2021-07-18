Support Local Businesses
Rollover crash on I-264 East near Dixie Hwy cleared, 4 people sent to hospital

Traffic delays are expected on I-264 Eastbound near Dixie Highway after a rollover crash Sunday...
Traffic delays are expected on I-264 Eastbound near Dixie Highway after a rollover crash Sunday morning.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police Department confirmed four people have been sent to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-264 Eastbound near Dixie Highway Sunday morning.

TRIMARC said the crash happened just before noon.

According to Sgt. Patrick Allen with Shively PD, an earlier rear-end collision on the interstate was being cleared, when another driver attempting to avoid the crash hit a wall and overturned.

Allen said the male driver of the vehicle was ejected, and was sent to the hospital where he is expected to survive. An adult female was sent to the hospital with minor injuries, and two children were transported to get checked for any injuries.

As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Shively police said the scene has been cleared and roadways are back open.

