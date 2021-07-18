Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant

DENVER, Colo. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is expected to hold a briefing Monday on the delta variant of COVID-19 that is causing a surge in cases across the Commonwealth. Parents who were hoping to get their children under 12 vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall will have to wait a little while longer.

According to FDA officials, emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccines in younger children could come in early to mid-winter. This delay, even more concerning after a Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.

Shilynne Loux is still in shock.

“Oh yeah, we were really close,” Loux said. “She was an outstanding girl. Like I said, she loved her music, she loved hanging out with me. I’m still having a hard time believing on what happened.”

Loux says her 15-year-old daughter Laci, tested positive for the Delta variant in April. It spread throughout the entire family, only Kaci got real sick.

“It progressed pretty fast,” Loux said. “She was complaining that she couldn’t breathe.”

Laci was hospitalized before her age group was eligible for the vaccine. In May, she died after going into cardiac arrest.

“You shouldn’t have to lose your own kid over it,” Loux said.

Cases of the Delta variant are skyrocketing in several states. The variant is believed to be more transmissible and as it spreads, health experts warn about the risk to young children who are not vaccinated.

Loux has this message for other parents if they believe their child is getting sick.

“Don’t wait, don’t wait,” Loux said. “Take them in ASAP because if you wait it gets 10 times worse and it will shut their lungs down fast.”

