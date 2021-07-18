TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on I-264 East near Dixie Hwy due to rollover crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic delays are expected on I-264 Eastbound near Dixie Highway after a rollover crash Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before noon, Trimarc confirmed.

According to Sgt. Patrick Allen with the Shively Police Department, an earlier rear-end collision on the interstate was being cleared, when another driver attempting to avoid the crash hit a wall and overturned.

Allen confirmed all injuries were non-fatal.

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Trimarc is reporting all lanes, including the left and right shoulders, are blocked as the scene is cleared.

