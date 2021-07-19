Support Local Businesses
Child who was dragged by bus could testify Monday

The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a rear-view mirror because she had several items on her dashboard.
By Natalia Martinez
Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The civil trial involving a young girl who was dragged by a JCPS school bus will resume Monday.

Then 6 years old, the child was dragged for more than 1,000 feet in 2015, according to the lawsuit against both the district and the driver, Melinda Sanders. The suit also claims Sanders had a history of violating protocols, and ran a stop sign while the child was being dragged.

The story gained national attention last week when WAVE 3 News published video from inside the bus. The video shows the moment the child’s backpack got stuck between the closing doors, then struggling to free herself. The video also showed a student standing to the right of Sanders as she was driving, which attorneys said was another dangerous mistake. The driver didn’t stop the bus until another car’s horn was heard trying to get her attention.

The child suffered severe injuries to her leg, extensive nerve damage and severe PTSD, her attorney claims. She was designated as a student with special needs, but was placed on a school bus and a route that were designated accordingly, the lawsuit states.

The trial began last week with testimony from medical experts and Sanders herself, who stated she wished none of it would have happened.

This story will be updated.

