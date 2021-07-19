Dual credit classes now available in all JCPS high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every high school within Jefferson County Public Schools is now offering dual-credit and career opportunities to students who are interested. The program is a collaboration between JCPS and Jefferson Community and Technical College.

Any junior or senior in the district can sign up for dual credit classes, but they must have a 2.8 GPA. During the school day, time is set aside for those students to take virtual college courses.

Students can earn up to six hours of college credit for free.

“Since those are a lot of years of study, these double credits are helping me to knock those out,” Iroquois High School senior Leilani Rodriguez Martinez said.

With expanded access to dual-credit options, Martinez said she will be closer to her goal of obtaining a double PhD in marine science and general biology.

“You can even finish college earlier, or further your studies,” she said.

Before Monday’s announcement, the advanced placement and dual-credit options were not offered at every high school in the district.

“Many times, the challenge as a high school principal was making sure that you had enough students to fill a class, or that you had a teacher who had the right credentials to teach a dual-credit class,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

Pollio said those barriers are now removed due to technology being easily available to just about every student.

“We now know that we can build these opportunities for students all across our district and offer a menu of dual-credit and AP courses,” he said.

Pollio said students who enroll in dual-credit classes are more likely to succeed in college than those who don’t.

JCPS students can enroll in AP and dual-enrollment classes but must call their school counselor to sign up by Aug. 4.

