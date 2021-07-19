Support Local Businesses
Emergency responders recognized for saving 6-year-old from alleged kidnapper

The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her alleged kidnapper in Louisville were captured on newly released body camera video.(LMPD)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Emergency responders who saved a girl after a man took her while she was playing in the street will be recognized by Sen. Rand Paul.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers Jason Burba and Joseff Keeling were able to get the 6-year-old out of Robby Wildt’s vehicle on July 3.

According to Wildt’s police statement, he saw the girl playing in the street, circled around the block, and grabbed her from the road. When Wildt said she began crying, he tried to calm her down. He also told police he realized what he was doing was wrong and tried to bring her back to where he had grabbed her because he was worried he “may hurt her” and “he felt bad for doing what he had done.”

In addition to the officers, the LMPD third division, first platoon, squad one, MetroSafe dispatch and a Good Samaritan will also be recognized.

