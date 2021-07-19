Family wants clarity after daughter dies in jail

JACKSON CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The death of a Louisville woman within the Jackson County Jail in Indiana has prompted an investigation by Indiana State Police.

On Sunday, ISP released a statement confirming the death of 23-year-old Ta’neasha Chappell, a Jackson Co. Jail inmate, who died after being transported from jail to Schneck Memorial Hospital in Seymour on Friday.

Chappell was arrested on May 26 after a multi-county police chase, where ISP said she had stolen merchandise from the Edinburgh outlet mall before leading troopers on a chase through Clark County to Jackson County.

ISP said on July 16, Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and later died the same day. No information was provided on Chappell’s illness.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department contacted ISP’s Versailles post requesting a death investigation to be conducted one day later.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday and detectives with ISP are currently awaiting the report and toxicology results.

Chappell’s family said they talked to her days prior to her death and she seemed healthy and in good spirits.

“I asked her how was it going, she was like she’s doing okay...” Chappell’s sister, Ronesha Murrell, explained. “We just talked, we just laughed for a little minute, she talked to my son, and we ended the conversation with I love you, she was going to call me back.”

Chappell’s family is suspecting foul play after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department told them Chappell was sick and died after being taken to the hospital Friday evening.

Chappell’s mother told WAVE 3 News her daughter feared for her life in the jail.

“She called every day telling us to get her out of there,” Chappell’s mother, Lavita Mcclain, said. “‘Mama they’re going to kill me in here, they’re going to kill me in here,’ and she would always say ‘get me out of here if anything happens to me just know that they did it.’”

The family said they want answers, and won’t feel any peace until they know the full truth.

There’s a GoFundMe page to help Chappell’s family with funeral arrangements.

