FBI Louisville offers inside look through citizen's academy program

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is offering a chance for community leaders to get an inside look into law enforcement.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations is offering a chance for community leaders to get an inside look into law enforcement.

The FBI Citizen’s Academy is a six-week program that will show business, religious, civic and community leaders an understanding on the roles law enforcement and the FBI take within the community.

Quincy Barnett, Assistant Special Agent in Charge with FBI Louisville, said the program hopes to build trust and increase transparency.

“Just an opportunity for them to get a sneak peek behind the scenes of the FBI,” Barnett said. “You get more details on our investigative programs, different things that we’re doing. Just basically how the FBI functions, how the FBI operates.”

Classes will meet on Tuesday nights at the FBI field office at 12401 Sycamore Station Place, as well as a virtual option for leaders to attend throughout the state of Kentucky.

The program begins on August 17 and runs through September 28.

For more information and to apply for the program, visit FBI Louisville’s website.

