FORECAST: Increasing heat and humidity each day this week

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances low this week
  • Stretch of 90s begins Wednesday
  • Humidity increasing later this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be another pleasant evening thanks to somewhat dry air in place over WAVE County. Temperatures will settle into the 60s to near 70 degrees Tuesday morning with a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday is another very warm day as highs nudge up close to 90 degrees again in the afternoon. There is a less than 10% chance of a pop-up shower in the afternoon, meaning the vast majority of our area will remain dry.

Skies will clear out nicely Tuesday night. The humidity will be a little higher than the previous couple of nights, but it’ll still be pleasant Wednesday morning with lows in the 60s to near 70 once again.

Wednesday is a partly sunny and hot day with highs near 90 degrees. A weak cold front dropping in from the north will provide a few downpours in the afternoon in select areas. We’ll keep the storm chance low for now.

Rain chances stay low all week long. In fact, the best chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Earliest Alert Forecast will be on Sunday at 40%. The overall theme looks to be hot and mainly dry!

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned
